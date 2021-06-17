Five charged in Prescott drug bust

PRESCOTT – Provincial police say they have charged five people following a raid on a home in Prescott.

Officers with the OPP Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit searched a home on Park Street East last night (Wednesday) and seized “multiple substances in various forms,” along with scales, cell phones and packaging materials.

Five people, including a minor, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Two were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Four of the accused had a bail hearing in a Brockville court today (Thursday).