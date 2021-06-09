Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 9, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

There have been 537,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 469 cases from the previous day. There have been 520,811 people recovered from the virus while 8,887 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,424,428 of which 14,160 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,395,410. The country has 25,791 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,722 in British Columbia, 2,251 in Alberta, 551 in Saskatchewan, 1,079 in Manitoba, 8,887 in Ontario, 11,156 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added no cases Tuesday to remain at 1,746 confirmed cases Monday, of which one is active (two fewer than Monday) and 1,685 are recovered (two more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 382 cases (one active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area did a triple-digit case data correction on Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases dropped by 123 to 4,694 (removed were 65 in Prescott-Russell, 40 in SD&G and 18 in Cornwall). The number of active cases dropped by 81 to 14 active and resolved cases dropped by 43 to 4,573. The number of deaths increased by one to 107. There are six people in hospital (one more than Monday) with four in the ICU (one more than Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 162 to 140,669. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,962 cases (nine active), SD&G 1,107 cases (two active), Cornwall 1,266 cases (three active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 10,267,613 (+158,209, last update June 8); EOHU 124,262 (last update June 8, +188 from previous update June 7); LGL 114,098 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 10,291 with second doses (last update June 8, +5,657 first doses since previous update May 29).

Following Ontario’s economic reopening plan, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission says all of its campgrounds, beaches and day use areas will open for the season on Friday.

While the numbers of vaccinations in British Columbia are going up, health officials say fewer than 346,000 of the 3.7 million doses of the vaccine given have been second shots. B.C. is also allowing people who got their first shot of AstraZeneca to get a second shot of an mRNA vaccine – Pfizer or Moderna.

Saskatchewan has the lowest number of active coronavirus cases since November. The health minister says most of the people in hospital with COVID-19 in May had not been vaccinated.

Two-thirds of people in Manitoba over the age of 12 have not been at least partially vaccinated. The province will also be issuing a new card for fully vaccinated individuals to allow them to travel across Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks once they return from their destination.

More people got into the hobby of pulling out vinyl records and cassette tapes during the pandemic. Sales of vinyl surged 29 per cent in 2020 as well as a spike in cassettes. The news comes ahead of two Record Store Day events – the first on June 12.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.