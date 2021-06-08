COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 8, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 469** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 537,076. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 520,811 are resolved (97.0 per cent) and 8,887 people have died (18 more than Monday).

There are 621 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 481 in ICU and 305 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,424,428 (17,579 more than Monday) and results are pending for 14,160.

Ontario has administered 10,267,613 vaccine doses (158,209 more than Monday), 1,174,330 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (76), Toronto (182), York Region (0) and Ottawa (13) account for 271 of today’s cases. York Region appears as zero (0) due to data cleansing and updating previously reported cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.