COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 1, 2021

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 699** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 532,158. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 511,703 are resolved (96.2 per cent) and 8,766 people have died (nine more than Monday).

There are 804 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 583 in ICU and 387 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,242,915 (20,262 more than Monday) and results are pending for 15,490.

Ontario has administered 9,202,220 vaccine doses (120,195 more than Monday), 739,722 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (144), Toronto (207), York Region (52) and Ottawa (39) account for 442 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.