Kilo of cocaine seized in Elgin, Kingston drug raids

ELGIN – Provincial police have seized nearly a kilogram of cocaine, heroin and cash in drug raids on two homes in Elgin and Kingston after a seven month investigation.

Officers searched a home on Highway 15 in Elgin and on Oakview Avenue in Kingston on Thursday.

In addition to the cocaine and heroin, nearly $27,000 in cash was found along with digital scales and several cell phones.

A 48-year-old man from Elgin and a 55-year-old man from Kingston are facing drug trafficking charges.

The O.P.P. “Project Spectre” investigation, which started in November 2020, is ongoing.