COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 22, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,794** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 520,774. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 490,721 are resolved (94.2 per cent) and 8,599 people have died (20 more than Friday).

There are 1,207 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 706 in ICU and 504 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,973,489 (34,576 more than Friday) and results are pending for 18,338.

Ontario has administered 7,925,277 vaccine doses (190,129 more than Friday), 519,981 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (355), Toronto (416), York Region (140) and Ottawa (87) account for 998 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.