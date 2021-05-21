COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 21, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,890** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 518,980. That’s a 0.4 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 488,201 are resolved (94.1 per cent) and 8,579 people have died (27 more than Thursday).

There are 1,265 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 715 in ICU and 510 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,938,913 (37,126 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 19,891.

Ontario has administered 7,735,148 vaccine doses (158,524 more than Thursday).

**Peel (468), Toronto (469), York Region (165) and Ottawa (62) account for 1,164 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.