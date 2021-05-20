COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 20, 2021

As of 10:30am Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,400** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 517,090. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 485,512 are resolved (93.9 per cent) and 8,552 people have died (27 more than Wednesday).

There are 1,320 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 721 in ICU and 493 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,901,787 (45,406 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 20,642.

Ontario has administered 7,576,624 vaccine doses (144,986 more than Wednesday).

**Peel (528), Toronto (607), York Region (181) and Ottawa (92) account for 1,408 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.