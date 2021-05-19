COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 19, 2021

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,588** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 514,690. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 482,749 are resolved (93.8 per cent) and 8,525 people have died (19 more than Tuesday).

There are 1,401 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 735 in ICU and 539 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,856,381 (38,422 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 26,091.

Ontario has administered 7,431,638 vaccine doses (145,461 more than Tuesday).

**Peel (335), Toronto (524), York Region (94) and Ottawa (105) account for 1,058 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.