Ontario stay-at-home order extended to June 2

TORONTO – Ontario’s stay-at-home order will be extended until early June.

During a noon hour news conference, Premier Doug Ford announced that the restrictions will stay in place until at least June 2.

He says Ontario is trending in the right direction as far as case numbers but the province can’t rush to reopen. They are still around what was seen during the peak of the second wave.

“Make no mistake, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Ford said, noting that the number of people in intensive care is still high at over 800 cases yesterday (it was 776 today).

The stay-at-home order was originally set to end on Thursday, May 20.

Remote learning will continue for Ontario school children.

The premier took aim again at the federal government saying the “weak and porous” border measures are threatening Ontario with a possible fourth wave fueled by a drug-resistant variant.

Asked about golf courses, Ford says the problem with opening them is people mixing on the course from different households and “having a few pops” after a round on the green. Golf courses will remain closed under the stay-at-home order.