COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 13, 2021

As of 10:30am Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,759** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 502,171. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 464,531 are resolved (92.5 per cent) and 8,405 people have died (31 more than Wednesday).

There are 1,632 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 776 in ICU and 568 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,651,044 (47,638 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 24,365.

Ontario has administered 6,629,363 vaccine doses (137,697 more than Wednesday).

**Peel (602), Toronto (774), York Region (258) and Ottawa (110) account for 1,744 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.