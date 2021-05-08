Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday May 8, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, May 8, 2021:

There have been 486,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,166 cases from the previous day. Public Health Ontario says the number may be higher because a lab data feed had a technical issue. There have been 444,342 people recovered from the virus while 8,236 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,416,084 of which 25,957 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,273,169. The country has 24,529 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,602 in British Columbia, 2,106 in Alberta, 502 in Saskatchewan, 987 in Manitoba, 8,236 in Ontario, 10,974 in Quebec, 40 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 70 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added five cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,675 confirmed cases, of which 52 are active (three fewer than Thursday) and 1,563 are recovered (seven more than Thursday). A new death was recorded Friday, bringing the total to 60. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 371 cases (15 active), Lanark County West 385 cases (11 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 184 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 326 cases (13 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 188 cases (10 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 13 cases Friday – 15 in Prescott-Russell, six in SD&G and four in Cornwall – bringing the regional total to 4,528 confirmed cases. There are 248 active cases (five fewer than Thursday) and 4,179 are resolved (30 more than Thursday). There are 101 deaths to date (no change). There are 16 people in hospital (five fewer than Thursday) with six in the ICU (three fewer than Thursday). There are five active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing increased 220 to 136,192.

Vaccines: Ontario 5,885,485 (+144,724, last update May 7); EOHU 72,257 (last update May 7, +4,120 from previous update May 6); LGL 45,741 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 3, +6,622 from previous update April 26).

The head of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine should not feel like they got a second-rate shot. Some Canadians were upset and had questions after NACI said the mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna were the “preferred” choices. Dr. Caroline Quach says their recommendation is not a retrospective one and that AstraZeneca protects against COVID-19.

Small and medium sized businesses will be able to access rapid COVID-19 tests through Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the province or through a federal online portal. The federal government has roughly 42 million tests and so far nearly 27 million have been sent to provinces and territories.

Charges have been laid in relation to last week’s anti-lockdown protest in Cornwall where roughly 150 people gathered outside the health unit office. MPP Randy Hillier was there. Read that story on our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, by clicking here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is willing to work with Ontario on limiting the number of people able to enter the province. Trudeau pushed back on the PC party’s assertion that he is failing to restrict travel into the province through borders.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the prime minister to lift a ban on sending U.S. surplus vaccines across the border. Kenney says there are U.S. governors in some states that are willing to help Canada with extra doses.

A recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Northwest Territories involves mainly children and youth, according to local health officials. There are 47 active cases in Yellowknife and more than a thousand contacts related to a school outbreak.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.