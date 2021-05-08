COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 8, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,864** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 489,087. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 447,938 are resolved (91.6 per cent) and 8,261 people have died (25 more than Friday).

There are 1,832 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 851 in ICU and 588 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,463,901 (47,817 more than Friday) and results are pending for 21,740.

Ontario has administered 6,023,610 vaccine doses (138,125 more than Friday).

**Peel (803), Toronto (684), York Region (285) and Ottawa (107) account for 1,879 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.