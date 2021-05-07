COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 7, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,166** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 486,223. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 444,342 are resolved (91.4 per cent) and 8,236 people have died (23 more than Thursday).

There are 1,924 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 858 in ICU and 611 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,416,084 (51,338 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 25,957.

Ontario has administered 5,885,485 vaccine doses (144,724 more than Thursday).

**Peel (817), Toronto (876), York Region (300) and Ottawa (106) account for 2,099 of today’s cases. Public Health Ontario says due to a laboratory data feed affecting three areas of Ontario, today’s count may be underreported.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.