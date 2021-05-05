COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 5, 2021

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,941** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 479,633. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 436,470 are resolved (91.0 per cent) and 8,187 people have died (44 more than Tuesday).

There are 2,075 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 882 in ICU and 620 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,310,628 (45,767 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 29,179.

Ontario has administered 5,599,723 vaccine doses (132,603 more than Tuesday).

**Peel (565), Toronto (924), York Region (254) and Ottawa (140) account for 1,883 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.