Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 15, 2021:

There have been 398,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,156 cases from the previous day. There have been 354,417 people recovered from the virus while 7,610 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,292,666 of which 45,248 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,087,152. The country has 23,445 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,521 in British Columbia, 2,029 in Alberta, 458 in Saskatchewan, 954 in Manitoba, 7,610 in Ontario, 10,763 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 19 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,460 confirmed cases, of which 133 are active (two more than Tuesday) and 1,270 are recovered (16 more than Tuesday). There are 57 deaths to date, one more than Tuesday. Eight people are in hospital (two fewer than Tuesday), three in ICU with two on a ventilator (no changes in ICU/vent). There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 305 cases (32 active), Lanark County West 358 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central 146 cases (28 active), Leeds-Grenville East 272 cases (54 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 159 cases (10 active).

People at a social gathering at 1000 Islands Village, east of Brockville, may have been exposed to coronavirus. In an update Wednesday, the health unit says it happened two weeks ago (April 1) and are advising anyone who was at the get together to get tested.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area reported 69 more cases on Wednesday – 29 in Prescott-Russell, 23 in SD&G and 17 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,911 confirmed cases, of which 465 are active (25 more than Tuesday) and 3,356 are resolved (42 more than Tuesday). There are 88 deaths to date. Thirty-five people are in hospital (two more than Tuesday) with eight in the ICU (one more than Tuesday). There are 15 active institutional outbreaks (one more than Tuesday). Testing increased by 597 to 129,410.

Vaccines: Ontario 3,422,974 (+112,817, last update April 14); EOHU 35,873 (last update April 14, +2,160 from previous update April 13); LGL 27,592 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 12, +5,660 from previous update April 6).

Ontario is blaming shipping delays of vaccines which caused some clinics to temporarily shut down Wednesday. In one case, Premier Doug Ford says a shipment of Moderna was delayed three times.

Denmark has permanently suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccines over the blood clot side effect issue. It’s the first European country to abandon the vaccine entirely. Two people have died in Denmark from blood clots believes to be connected to getting the shot.

While saying there may be a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots, Health Canada maintains its stand behind the shot sayings the benefits far outweigh the risks. Canada had it first confirmed blood clot case Tuesday involving a woman in Quebec.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on hold in the United States. Health advisors told the U.S. government they need more evidence before deciding on the risk level of the vaccine.

The Canadian Hockey League has cancelled the 2021 Memorial Cup due to the pandemic. The decision was approved by the three CHL leagues – the WHL, OHL and QMJHL, according to The Associated Press. The main obstacles to putting on the event were travel and border restrictions as well as quarantining requirements. No date has been set for the 2022 Memorial Cup.

