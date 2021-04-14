Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 14, 2021:

There have been 394,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,670 cases from the previous day. There have been 351,257 people recovered from the virus while 7,582 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,238,455 of which 35,679 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,078,562. The country has 23,392 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,515 in British Columbia, 2,021 in Alberta, 457 in Saskatchewan, 951 in Manitoba, 7,582 in Ontario, 10,756 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 20 cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,441 confirmed cases, of which 131 are active (13 more than Monday) and 1,254 are recovered (six more than Monday). There are 56 deaths to date, one more than Monday. Ten people are in hospital (one fewer than Monday), three in ICU (one fewer than Monday) with two on a ventilator (one fewer than Monday). There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home (Kemptville District Hospital declared over April 12)). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 302 cases (32 active), Lanark County West 357 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 143 cases (26 active), Leeds-Grenville East 262 cases (52 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 157 cases (nine active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 35 cases on Tuesday – 16 in Prescott-Russell, seven in SD&G and 12 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,842 confirmed cases, of which 440 are active (13 fewer than Monday) and 3,314 are resolved (48 more than Monday). There are 88 deaths to date. Thirty-three people are in hospital with seven in the ICU (no change). There are 14 active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 766 to 128,813.

Vaccines: Ontario 3,310,157 (+95,692, last update April 13); EOHU 33,713 (last update April 13, +1 from previous update April 12); LGL 27,592 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 12, +5,660 from previous update April 6).

People who visited a chip stand south of Westport in the last two weeks may have been exposed to COVID-19. The LGL District Health Unit says customers “who approached the service window to order or pick up food” at Scotty’s Chips near the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 10 between two weeks ago (March 31) and last Friday (April 9) should monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

In order to stop people gathering in city parks, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is proposing an 8 p.m. curfew – three hours earlier than their normal closing time. There were reports of large gatherings over the weekend and the city received over 400 complaint calls, according to CBC Ottawa.

Two U.S. agencies recommend pausing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of blood clots in a half dozen women. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating. There have been nearly seven million doses given with most with little or no side effects.

Canada has its first case of the rare blood clot side effect from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Quebec’s health ministry says a woman is recovering at home after suffering a clot. They did not specify her age. Health officials in both Canada and the U.S. continue to stress the vaccines are safe.

More than half of active cases in Alberta are COVID-19 variants of concern, according to health officials. There are more than 400 people in hospital, including 88 in the ICU.

The premiers of four Atlantic provinces are delaying the co-called Atlantic bubble by two weeks. It’s expected to be in place by May 3 at the earliest. Part of the delay is due to the mutant strains of COVID-19.

