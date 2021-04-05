Sexual assault services expand in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – A mobile-based sexual assault center will be available to residents of Leeds-Grenville soon.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced $687,000 Thursday (April 1) for the facility which will provide counselling, peer support and around-the-clock crisis phone support for women and girls.

Clark says he has been pushing for nearly five years for these supports and services for what he calls a “historically underserved region.”

The money, which was part of the 2021 budget, is expected to cover the service for the next three years.

The service is a partnership between Assault Response and Care Center of Leeds and Grenville and Victim Services.

“The amount of services we have suddenly been allowed to bring to our communities is outstanding,” Victim Services of Leeds and Grenville wrote in a social media post.

No timeline was shared on when the services will be operating.