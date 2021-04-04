Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday April 4, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, April 4, 2021:

There have been 358,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 6,098 over two days (a 0.9 per cent increase between Friday and Saturday). There have been 327,940 people recovered from the virus while 7,428 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,734,913 of which 25,049 have pending results.

Public Health Ontario will not be updating statistics today due to Easter Sunday. Data from today and Monday will be released Monday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Canada surpassed one million COVID-19 cases on Saturday since the pandemic began. B.C. recorded 2,090 new infections over two days that pushed the number over the one million mark. Health Canada did not update statistics Saturday night at 7 p.m. There have been over 23,000 deaths nationwide.

Quebec had 1,282 new cases reported Saturday and three additional deaths.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,274 confirmed cases, of which 78 are active and 1,142 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Three person are in hospital, two in ICU with one on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 254 cases (13 active), Lanark County West 343 cases (15 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 118 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 195 cases (23 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 146 cases (nine active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends and statutory holidays)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at a regional total of 3,425 confirmed cases, of which 355 are active and 2,988 resolved. There are 82 deaths to date. Thirty-two people are in hospital and eight in the ICU. There are 14 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 123,526. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on statutory holidays and weekends. The health unit will make an exception and will post statistics Monday afternoon (April 5))

Vaccines: Ontario 2,424,063 (+59,567, last update April 3); EOHU 25,665 (last update April 1, +1,213 from previous update March 31); LGL 18,368 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 29, +4,371 from previous update March 22).

A blood expert at Hamilton’s McMaster University says people with a history of blood clots are not at greater risk if they take the AstraZeneca vaccine. The rare clotting situation that happened in Europe was mostly in people younger than 55.

Over in Britain, the medicine regulator is urging people to take AstraZeneca, even though it revealed that seven people in the U.K. have died from the rare blood clots out of the over 18 million doses given. There were 30 cases of clots but no evidence directly tying the health problem to the vaccine.

Some disposable masks are being recalled by Health Canada due to a fine particulate material in them called graphene or biomass graphene. There’s preliminary evidence of lung toxicity in animals but the effect on humans is not known. The agency has told distributors and manufacturers to stop selling them.

