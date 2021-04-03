You forgot your licence plate! Truck driver charged after set of Highway 416 guard rails flattened

KEMPTVILLE – A truck driver who took out a set of wire-and-post guard rails on Highway 416 and then tried to cover it up ended up getting caught.

That’s because provincial police say his undoing was he left his licence plate behind.

It happened Thursday (April 1) on Highway 416 in North Grenville where roughly 30 posts were cleaned off beside the highway.

The driver “spent the time to clean up debris to hide it but left a licence plate behind,” police shared on Twitter Saturday.

The trucker was found and charged with careless driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report highway damage and failing to report a collision.