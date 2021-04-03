Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday April 3, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, April 3, 2021:

Public Health Ontario did not update statistics on Friday at 10:30 a.m. due to the statutory holiday. Those numbers will be released today. The most recent statistics from 10:30 a.m. Thursday were 352,460 confirmed cases, 324,196 recoveries and 7,389 deaths. The number of Ontario people tested was closing in on 13 million.

Health Canada also did not update statistics Friday. The last case total on Thursday night at 7 p.m. was 987,918 cases and 23,002 deaths.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit did update its statistics on Good Friday. There were six newly confirmed cases to bring the regional total to 1,274. Of those, 78 are active (three more than Thursday) and 1,142 are recovered (three more than Thursday). There are 54 deaths to date. Three person are in hospital (one more than Thursday), two in ICU (one more than Thursday) with one on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital (new) and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 254 cases (13 active), Lanark County West 343 cases (15 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 118 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 195 cases (23 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 146 cases (nine active).

An outbreak has been declared in a long-term care unit at the Kemptville District Hospital. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a staff member has tested positive for the virus. A single lab-confirmed case is all that’s needed to declare an outbreak in long-term care. The hospital maintains it follows the “strictest public health guidelines” and is cooperating with health authorities.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at a regional total of 3,425 confirmed cases, of which 355 are active and 2,988 resolved. There are 82 deaths to date. Thirty-two people are in hospital and eight in the ICU. There are 14 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 123,526. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on statutory holidays and weekends. The health unit will make an exception and will post statistics Monday afternoon (April 5))

Vaccines: Ontario 2,276,313 (+84,060, last update April 1); EOHU 25,665 (last update April 1, +1,213 from previous update March 31); LGL 18,368 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 29, +4,371 from previous update March 22).

Almost 70 per cent of recent COVID-19 cases reported to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are variants of concern. That’s roughly 10 per cent above the Ontario average.

The four week Ontario shutdown starts today (Saturday). It includes measures more restrictive than grey-lockdown, which include no social gatherings indoors except for members of your own household. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five (5) people.

A new survey by Leger for the Association of Canadian Studies shows more than 40 per cent of people asked feel safe to get together with family for Easter while about 25 per cent believe the government is playing up the dangers of COVID-19. That’s despite urging by government officials to not gather for Easter.

Quebec had its highest daily count of new infections since January with 1,314 new cases and one additional death.

Johnson & Johnson is expanding a clinical trial to include children ages 12 to 17. It started with 16 and 17-year-olds in several countries including Canada and will expand the trial down to 12 year old children once that initial data is reviewed.

Pope Francis held Good Friday celebrations inside St. Peter’s Basilica – the second time he’s done so due to COVID-19. There were several hundred nuns and clerics for mass instead of the thousands who cram the public square.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.