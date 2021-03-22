St. Lawrence College plans on students in classes this fall

KINGSTON – St. Lawrence College intends on having students face-to-face with their professors this fall.

The college plans to have students in the classroom and campus services up and running in September at its three locations in Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston, it announced Monday.

In saying that, the college also says it will depend on whether physical distancing is still required.

CEO Glenn Vollebregt says he is “thrilled at the prospect of seeing more of our students and employees back on campus.”

During the pandemic, some students have been on campus for instruction in programs where it’s not possible to learn remotely, such as health sciences and those with labs and hands-on simulations.

St. Lawrence College has a total of approximately 10,000 full-time students between the three campuses.