Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday March 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, March 21, 2021:

There have been 327,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,829 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 306,050 people recovered from the virus while 7,223 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,033,515 of which 28,020 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 930,516. The country has 22,643 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,421 in British Columbia, 1,961 in Alberta, 417 in Saskatchewan, 920 in Manitoba, 7,223 in Ontario, 10,594 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,061 confirmed cases, of which 98 are active and 909 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 228 cases (22 active), Lanark County West 247 cases (52 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 110 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville East 135 cases (six active) and Leeds-Grenville West 133 cases (seven active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at a regional total of 3,062 cases, of which 171 are active and 2,822 are resolved. There are 69 deaths to date. Twenty-two people are in hospital and six in the ICU. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 118,050. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,270 cases (42 active), SD&G 702 cases (49 active), Cornwall 838 cases (74 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 252 cases (six active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 1,480,882 (+60,283, updated daily); EOHU 17,143 (last update March 19, +808 from previous update March 17); LGL 10,251 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 15, +3,526 from previous update March 8).

There were high COVID-19 counts Saturday in some provinces as officials describe what’s happening as a third wave. Ontario was among the largest jump with 1,829 new cases while Quebec had 775.

Residents in Toronto and Peel Region enjoyed a meal outdoors at restaurants on Saturday. It was the first day of newly eased dining restrictions for the grey-lockdown areas. There are also eased restrictions for indoor seating capacity in the red and orange zones.

Dining indoors during the third wave could be a recipe for super-spreader events. That’s according to Dr. Andrew Morris, an infectious diseases expert, who says the risk of spreading the virus is greater indoors without masks and with variants swirling through the area.

Saskatchewan set a one day record for vaccines administered – 8,766 needles given – which included a drive-thru clinic in Regina.

The government in Nunavut says the territory no longer has any active COVID-19 cases. The territory has had 395 cases since the pandemic started a year ago.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.