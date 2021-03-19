Contract awarded for cellular gap closure in Eastern Ontario

EASTERN ONTARIO – The final piece of the puzzle in Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s cellular gap project has been met.

EORN announced Friday morning that Rogers Communications has won the contract valued at over $150 million to close dead areas in the Eastern Ontario area.

The provincial and federal government are committing $71 million each. The Eastern Ontario Regional Network and most of the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus have put in a combined $10 million to the project.

The chairman of EORN estimates the cell gap project is more than $300 million.

When it’s completed, the region from Peterborough and points east to the Quebec border will be 99 per cent connected and 95 per cent of the area will have improved connectivity by 2025. It will see 85 per cent of the area able to stream high definition (HD) video online.

“(This will) unlock potential in small and rural communities” Federal Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef said.

Work is expected to start this spring and Rogers for Business President Dean Prevost says by the end of the year people will see service improvements.

It will start with an “uplift” to 5G technology on 300 existing cell towers and the building of 350 new towers across Eastern Ontario. The work will be over five years.