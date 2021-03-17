Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday March 17, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, March 17, 2021:

There have been 320,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,074 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 300,769 people recovered from the virus while 7,173 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,817,610 of which 27,448 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 915,868. The country has 22,519 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,407 in British Columbia, 1,952 in Alberta, 409 in Saskatchewan, 917 in Manitoba, 7,173 in Ontario, 10,558 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added seven cases on Tuesday and crossed the threshold of 1,000 cases to land at a regional total of 1,003 confirmed cases, of which 76 are active (two more than Monday) and 873 are recovered (five more than Monday). There are 54 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 223 cases (29 active), Lanark County West 214 cases (36 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 101 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 132 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 128 cases (five active).

A special restriction order is in place for Smiths Falls and Perth given a hive of active cases in Western Lanark County. The order took effect this morning (March 17). The health unit says there are 36 active cases in the those two communities and surrounding areas. Part of the problem is people who went to the Perth Curling Club for games, social gatherings and meetings from March 5-12. They have been told to self-isolate. Further compounding the problem – “inconsistent mask use” at workplaces, the health unit says. The order – the same as the one in place since March 5 in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith – closes sports facilities immediately and also facilities that rent out space to clubs and organizations must stop all rentals for private gatherings and group activities.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added nine cases Tuesday – three in SD&G, two in Cornwall and four in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total of 2,997 cases, of which 165 are active (two fewer than Monday) and 2,763 are resolved (27 more than Monday). There are 69 deaths to date. Eighteen people are in hospital (three more than Monday) and four in the ICU (one more than Monday). There are eight active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing increased by 748 to 116,448. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,245 cases (26 active), SD&G 679 cases (46 active), Cornwall 821 cases (87 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 252 cases (six active).

Vaccines: Ontario 1,243,132 (+51,579, updated daily); EOHU 16,151 (last update March 16, +827 from previous update March 15); LGL 10,251 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 15, +3,526 from previous update March 8).

There were 125,000 people vaccinated across Canada on Monday – the highest single day total so far during the campaign. There have been 3.2 million doses given out to date.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has changed its stance on the AstraZeneca vaccine. It now has changed the guidelines to allow its use for Canadians 65 years old and older.

Prince Edward Island is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to young adults who work in convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations. It comes as the province opened up vaccines to the 18 to 29 age group in the food and beverage sector. That age group has been responsible for over three-quarters of island outbreaks.

The curfew in the Montreal area is moving from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There are also three sparsely populated areas that will move to the yellow alert level on March 26, the premier announced Tuesday.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.