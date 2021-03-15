Over $5M to fix up St. Lawrence Parks Commission attractions

MALLORYTOWN – The St. Lawrence Parks Commission is getting millions of dollars to do upkeep to its many attractions from Cornwall to Kingston.

With a sunny backdrop punctuated by songbirds outside the Mallory Coach House Museum and Archives, Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod announced $5.5 million this morning (Monday).

MacLeod calls the St. Lawrence Parks Commission a “powerful economic generator” for Ontario.

“As we head into the summer and hopefully a year of the stay-cation, these critical infrastructure projects are going to be very important as we welcome back visitors safely to our campground and to our historic sites,” MacLeod said.

The bulk of the money – $4 million – will be for general repairs and maintenance while another $1 million will be to upgrade water, sewer and washrooms at various locations.

The remainder is for spring projects and capital projects like barriers, signs and new crowd control measures for high-traffic areas in the age of COVID-19.

Among its attractions, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission has Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Skywood Eco Adventure in Mallorytown, the Upper Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Ingleside and 14 campgrounds.