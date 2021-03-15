Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, March 15, 2021:

There have been 318,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,747 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. Public Health Ontario says Sunday’s count was higher due to data catch-up. There are 298,570 people recovered from the virus while 7,153 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,755,109 of which 18,494 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 909,157. The country has 22,463 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,397 in British Columbia, 1,946 in Alberta, 407 in Saskatchewan, 917 in Manitoba, 7,153 in Ontario, 10,540 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 960 confirmed cases, of which 68 are active and 838 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 210 cases (37 active), Lanark County West 190 cases (19 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 99 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 131 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 125 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at a regional total of 2,953 cases, of which 148 are active and 2,736 are resolved. There are 69 deaths to date. Nine people are in hospital and one in the ICU. There are 10 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 115,200. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,239 cases (29 active), SD&G 670 cases (43 active), Cornwall 798 cases (70 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 246 cases (six active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 1,158,355 (+41,859, updated daily); EOHU 14,409 (last update March 12, +895 from previous update March 11); LGL 6,725 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 8, +1,929 from previous update March 1).

The Ontario vaccine booking portal goes live this morning online and on the phone at 8 a.m. Read more by clicking here.

Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing started at some Upper Canada District School Board schools over the weekend. The weekend appointment-based testing for students and staff started Saturday (March 13) and is being conducted by a third party company.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit moved to the yellow-protect zone this morning (Monday) as part of the province’s restriction framework. It will largely affect hours of operation, serving times for alcohol and seating capacity at bars and restaurants. Toronto and Peel Region are remaining in the grey-lockdown zone.

An Amazon Canada facility was shut down Friday after it was determined all workers in the Brampton plant were high risk exposures. The employees are self-isolating through March 27. There have been 240 identified cases in recent weeks and more than 600 in total, Peel Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh told CBC News.

Ireland has suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns about blood clots. But Irish health officials say there’s no conclusive link.

The COVID-19 variant, first seen in Brazil, has showed up in Alberta. The medical officer of health shared news about the first cases on social media Sunday afternoon. Both cases were related to travel. Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is also concerned about an increase in variant cases.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.