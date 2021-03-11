Gananoque police chase ends with driver stuck in septic bed

GANANOQUE – A woman from Kingston is facing charges after leading Gananoque police on a chase two times early this morning (March 11).

Police say they tried to stop vehicle, stolen in Kingston, just before 1 a.m. when the driver took off.

The chase was called for public safety concerns.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle later in the morning, where it had been hidden in a driveway at a property near the border between Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township and the City of Kingston.

With Gananoque and Kingston police officers closing in, the driver tried to take off again but got “lodged in the septic bed of the residence.”

Two people in the car were arrested but only one was charged.

An 18-year-old Kingston woman is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, possession of stolen property and driving without a valid driver’s licence.