Seaway tolls up 2% for 2021; no change for pleasure boaters

CORNWALL, Ont. – The amount shippers will pay to transport their goods through the St. Lawrence Seaway is going up two per cent this year.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announced its list of tariffs today (Feb. 24).

For the Montreal-Lake Ontario section, companies will be paying anywhere from 73 cents per metric ton for grain and coal to $2.87 per metric ton for general cargo.

General cargo is anything that’s not in containers and isn’t shovelled, pumped, blown or scooped into a ship.

If you take your personal craft through a lock, there’s no change to the cost. It’s still $30 – the same since at least 2014.

The seaway handled nearly 38 million metric tons of cargo last year.

The seaway is scheduled to open March 22.