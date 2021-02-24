Tips coming in for Brockville woman missing three weeks: police chief

BROCKVILLE – The city’s police chief says they are working on leads after a local woman vanished a little over three weeks ago.

“We’re getting some tips and leads and we’re following all of them up through our detective office,” Scott Fraser told the police board Tuesday.

Rebecca “Becky” Neilson, 46, vanished Tuesday, Feb. 2 after leaving a home in the center of the city.

She is roughly 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. Neilson has several ear piercings and may be wearing glasses.

The chief says the O.P.P. is also involved.

“We’ve had the use of the O.P.P., we’ve been sharing some services with them bringing them into assist and reaching out to the public as much as can to try and get any information that might lead us to her,” Fraser said.

The provincial police service conducted a ground search but didn’t find anything.

If you see Becky, call the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).