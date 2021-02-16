Leeds and Thousand Islands Township sews up clerk’s position

Posted on February 16, 2021 by in Leeds and the Thousand Islands, News // 0 Comments

LANSDOWNE – After having a municipal clerk in an acting role for four months, Leeds and Thousand Islands Township council has made the person filling that position permanent.

Kimberly Westgate was appointed by council last week.

She has been with the township for just over a decade. She was deputy clerk since 2013 and then acting clerk since October 2020.

Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke says Westgate’s years of experience in the clerk’s office will serve the municipality well.

“Council is excited to continue to work with Ms. Westgate and receive her sound advice.”

Thumbs Up(2)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.