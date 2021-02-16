Leeds and Thousand Islands Township sews up clerk’s position

LANSDOWNE – After having a municipal clerk in an acting role for four months, Leeds and Thousand Islands Township council has made the person filling that position permanent.

Kimberly Westgate was appointed by council last week.

She has been with the township for just over a decade. She was deputy clerk since 2013 and then acting clerk since October 2020.

Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke says Westgate’s years of experience in the clerk’s office will serve the municipality well.

“Council is excited to continue to work with Ms. Westgate and receive her sound advice.”