March break postponed for Ontario students

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce. (Ontario Parliamentary Channel via Newswatch Group, File)

TORONTO – The Ontario government is postponing March break for about a month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement Thursday afternoon based on the advice of public health officials.

March break is now scheduled for the week of Monday, April 12.

“The decision…has not been an easy one, but one to keep Ontario families safe,” Lecce said.

“At the end of the day, people should not be travelling, we are encouraging people to stay in this province and stay in their communities,” the minister said.

As for private schools, Lecce says they should do the same.

For Eastern Ontario school boards, the normal March break would have fallen on the week of March 15.

