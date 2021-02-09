Armed robbery suspect wanted by Leeds County O.P.P.

BROCKVILLE – Provincial police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery and are warning the public not to approach him.

Johnathan “John” Poole, 29, is described as roughly 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with scruffy, short blonde hair.

O.P.P. blasted the wanted information on social media Tuesday morning.

A phone call to Leeds County O.P.P. media relations Const. Erin Cranton seeking further information was not returned.

Poole is wanted for armed robbery and forcible confinement.

If you see him, police say you should not approach him but call O.P.P. instead at 1-888-310-1122.