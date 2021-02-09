Armed robbery suspect wanted by Leeds County O.P.P.

Posted on February 9, 2021 by in Athens, Brockville, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, News, Rideau Lakes, Westport // 0 Comments

Leeds County O.P.P. are trying to find 29-year-old John Poole. He is wanted on future charges of armed robbery and forcible confinement. (O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – Provincial police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery and are warning the public not to approach him.

Johnathan “John” Poole, 29, is described as roughly 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with scruffy, short blonde hair.

O.P.P. blasted the wanted information on social media Tuesday morning.

A phone call to Leeds County O.P.P. media relations Const. Erin Cranton seeking further information was not returned.

Poole is wanted for armed robbery and forcible confinement.

If you see him, police say you should not approach him but call O.P.P. instead at 1-888-310-1122.

Thumbs Up(2)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.