Leeds-Grenville gets $3.9M infrastructure cash; same amount as 2020

BROCKVILLE – Municipalities in Leeds-Grenville will be receiving the same amount of infrastructure cash from the Ontario government they received in 2020.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced $3.9 million on Friday from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) for the 14 municipalities.

The money is used by each municipal government for repairs to roads and bridges, water and sewer lines and plants. They can also bank the money for up to five years if there’s a bigger project they want to tackle.

At the low end, places like Front of Yonge and Westport receive $50,000, while Brockville is getting $416,268 and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is getting $1,664,497.

OCIF is a $200 million package this year that goes to communities with populations under 100,000.