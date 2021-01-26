Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday January 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, January 26, 2021:

There have been 256,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,958 (or 0.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 227,494 people recovered from the virus while 5,846 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,344,959 of which 14,991 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 753,011. The country has 19,238 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,154 in British Columbia, 1,574 in Alberta, 254 in Saskatchewan, 804 in Manitoba, 5,846 in Ontario, 9,521 in Quebec, 14 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four newly confirmed cases Monday to bring the regional total to 789 confirmed cases. Of those, 13 are active (seven fewer than Friday) and 722 are recovered (11 more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 54. There is no one in hospital and no one in ICU, down from one on Friday. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 135 cases (four active), Lanark County West 138 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 84 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 118 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 113 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 47 newly confirmed cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 2,380. They were 21 in Prescott-Russell, eight in SD&G, 16 in Cornwall and two in Akwesasne. Of those, 499 are active (43 fewer than Friday) and 1,829 are resolved (88 more than Friday). The number of deaths increased by two to 52. There are 22 people in hospital, one more than Friday, and six in ICU, also one more than Friday. There are 17 active institutional outbreaks, two more than Friday. Testing increased by 576 and surpassed 100,000 tests by paramedics and assessment centers to bring the total to 100,522.

With Ontario receiving no Pfizer doses this week, Premier Doug Ford says will save second doses for the highest risk residents – those in long-term care homes – to make sure they get the second dose within 21-27 days. “I know this will mean that some people may have to reschedule their vaccine appointments, but it is critical that our most vulnerable seniors receive the protection they need as soon as possible,” Ford said.

The province has extended the state of emergency and all associated orders, including the stay-at-home order, for another two weeks until Feb. 9. Had it not been extended, it was set to expire this morning (Tuesday).

The U.K. strain of COVID-19 has shown up in Eastern Ontario – in the Kingston area. The local health unit is asking anyone who has travelled outside the area (Belleville to Leeds-Grenville and Lanark) to consider asymptomatic testing. Public Health Ontario’s Dr. Vanessa Allen says recent evidence suggests the variant can “cause more severe disease in some individuals.”

A demonstration outside Saskatchewan’s chief public health officer is drawing condemnation from a group of provincial doctors. The Saskatchewan Medical Association calls the group demonstration outside Dr. Saqib Shahab unacceptable.

Mayors in some regions of Quebec where the coronavirus infection rate is low are asking for restrictions to be eased. Quebec Premier Francois Legault ordered non-essential businesses closed an imposed a curfew for most of the province earlier this month. The orders are in effect until at least Feb. 8.

