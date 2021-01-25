Two internet towers proposed near Lansdowne, Lyndhurst

LANSDOWNE – Leeds and Thousand Islands Township will hold a public meeting in March on an internet company’s proposal to install two communications towers in the township

The first location is in front of a farm at 620 Haig Road, about nine kilometers west of Lansdowne. The second is at 206 Sweets Corners Road, about five kilometers southwest of Lyndhurst, on a dirt road between two farmer’s fields.

The locations are more of less dead center in the municipality at the north and south ends.

Both self-supporting towers, which will be 45 meters (148 feet) high, are meant to give Xplornet customers improved network coverage in the area.

The public meeting will take place March 8 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.