Two internet towers proposed near Lansdowne, Lyndhurst

An artist's rendering shows what a proposed internet tower on a property on Haig Road near Lansdowne, Ont. would look like if it's approved by Leeds and Thousand Islands Township council. A public meeting will be held by Zoom in early March. (TLTI via Newswatch Group)

LANSDOWNE – Leeds and Thousand Islands Township will hold a public meeting in March on an internet company’s proposal to install two communications towers in the township

The first location is in front of a farm at 620 Haig Road, about nine kilometers west of Lansdowne. The second is at 206 Sweets Corners Road, about five kilometers southwest of Lyndhurst, on a dirt road between two farmer’s fields.

The locations are more of less dead center in the municipality at the north and south ends.

Both self-supporting towers, which will be 45 meters (148 feet) high, are meant to give Xplornet customers improved network coverage in the area.

The public meeting will take place March 8 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

