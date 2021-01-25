Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 25, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, January 25, 2021:

There have been 255,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,417 (or 1.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 225,046 people recovered from the virus while 5,803 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,308,991 of which 23,995 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 747,383. The country has 19,094 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,128 in British Columbia, 1,549 in Alberta, 253 in Saskatchewan, 799 in Manitoba, 5,803 in Ontario, 9,478 in Quebec, 13 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 785 confirmed cases with 20 active and 711 recovered. The number of deaths to date is 54. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 133 cases (eight active), Lanark County West 138 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 83 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 117 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 113 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 2,333 confirmed cases with 542 active and 1,741 resolved. The number of deaths to date is 50. There are 21 people in hospital, five in ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 99,946. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Quebec had another decline in cases Sunday with 1,457 new infections and another 41 reported deaths.

Even when people get the vaccine, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says people still need to follow public health guidelines. Tam says the shot is not 100 per cent effective, it doesn’t start working right away and it’s not clear whether people who have been vaccinated can still host and transmit the infection to others.

The Canadian military is being deployed to 32 remote Indigenous communities in northern Ontario to help with vaccine distribution. The federal government is following through on a request from the province to help the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

Thousands of people in Brazil demonstrated Sunday calling for the impeachment of their president over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 216,000 people have died since the pandemic started.

It’s been almost a year since Canada’s “Patient Zero” touched down on a flight from China and checked into a Toronto hospital after he thought he had mild pneumonia. The 56-year-old recovered from the virus.

Getting a new cat or dog at home during the pandemic has led to a flood of people seeking veterinary care. With roughly 10,000 vets in Canada, the president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says many have had to turn away new patients because they’re swamped.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.