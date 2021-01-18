Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 18, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, January 18, 2021:

There have been 237,786 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,422 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 203,484 people recovered from the virus while 5,409 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 8,925,446 of which 30,103 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 708,619. The country has 18,014 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,047 in British Columbia, 1,436 in Alberta, 215 in Saskatchewan, 769 in Manitoba, 5,409 in Ontario, 9,055 in Quebec, 12 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 763 confirmed cases in the region. There are 26 active and 683 recovered. The number of deaths to date is 54. There is no one in hospital and there are no institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 123 cases (six active), Lanark County West 132 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central 80 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 114 cases (six active) and Leeds-Grenville West 113 cases (four active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 2,103 confirmed cases. Of those, 599 are active and 1,461 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 42. The number of people in hospital is 26, including five in ICU. There are 12 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 97,519. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

There is concern about dementia patients and the potential spread of COVID-19. With a tendency to wander and a need for attention, advocates and doctors say there’s a need for staff with dementia training at care homes across Canada.

In southeastern Europe, vaccinations are off to a slow start where political debates and conspiracy theories are getting the attention. Some countries, once under Communist rule, have political leaders and doctors who are vaccine skeptics.

