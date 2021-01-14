What’s in the stay-at-home order?

BROCKVILLE – A provide-wide stay-at-home order came into effect at 12:01 a.m. today (Thursday) and will be in effect for at least 28 days.

As the name implies, you are to stay-at-home to prevent contact with others in the community, which could increase the spread of coronavirus. “Every individual shall remain in their place of residence at all times,” the order reads in part.

There are exceptions though for essential goods, services and work among other things.

Here’s a list of under what circumstances you’re allowed to leave your home:

Working for volunteering where the employer deems you have to be in the workplace to do your job

Attending school or a post-secondary institution, if it’s open to in-class learning.

Going to or providing child care

Getting or providing training and teaching

Getting food, drinks and personal care items as well as goods and services required for the health and safety of an individual

Buying or picking up goods from an alternative method of sale, like curbside pickup, from a store that’s allowed to be open

Obtaining services from a bank, credit union or cheque cashing service

Obtaining government services, social services and support, mental health services or addictions support services

Taking a child to a parent or guardian or moving children between households of parents and guardians

Providing care to another person in a congregate care setting or someone who needs help leaving their home for any purpose permitted under the provincial order

Anything necessary to avoid imminent risk of your personal health and safety, such as domestic violence, unsafe living conditions or looking for emergency assistance

Exercising

Attending court or a probation office when required to do so

Exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right under Section 35 of the 1982 Constitution Act

Making arrangements to buy or sell a home or starting or ending a lease

Moving

Travelling to a bus, train or airport in order to leave the province

Attending a wedding, funeral, religious service or other ceremony allowed under the provincial order

If you’re a single person household, you’re allowed to gather with members of one other household

Obtaining veterinary care for an animal. Buying animal food or supplies and walking or exercising an animal.

To view the entire Order in Council, click here (opens a 10-page PDF).