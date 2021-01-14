Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday January 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, January 14, 2021:

There have been 224,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,961 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 190,221 people recovered from the virus while 5,127 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 8,643,747 of which 61,259 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 681,328. The country has 17,383 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,031 in British Columbia, 1,368 in Alberta, 206 in Saskatchewan, 753 in Manitoba, 5,127 in Ontario, 8,815 in Quebec, 12 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had four newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday to bring the regional total to 753 confirmed cases. There are 25 active (down four) and 674 recovered (up eight). There is one more death, bringing the total to 54. Two people are in hospital. There is one institutional outbreak. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 118 cases (three active), Lanark County West 131 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central 79 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 113 cases (six active) and Leeds-Grenville West 112 cases (four active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 29 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 2,004 cases. There were eight in Prescott-Russell, six in SD&G and 15 in Cornwall. There are 629 active (20 fewer than Tuesday) and 1,336 resolved (49 more than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 38. The number of people in hospital is 22, an increase of five, and there are five in ICU (no change). There are 13 active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 559 to 96,622.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit started giving the COVID-19 vaccine to long term care home residents and staff on Wednesday. The Pfizer shot was given my paramedics and public health nurses. The health unit expect doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks.

Air Canada is laying off 1,700 employees as it cuts about 25 per cent of its service. The move affects a number of trips in Atlantic Canada and will also affect 200 positions at Air Canada’s Express carriers.

Premier Doug Ford says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered to provide military support for Ontario’s long term care homes. Ford wasn’t clear whether he was taking Trudeau up on the offer, saying he will leave that decision with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says police have an obligation to ask for your name, birth date and address if you’re away from your home and you need to be fined or ticketed. Premier Ford says the message is clear – stay home – following the stay-at-home order, which came into effect this morning (Thursday).

The CEO of London Health Sciences Center is suing the hospital for wrongful dismissal. Dr. Paul Woods was fired after it was revealed he went to the United States five times during the pandemic. The $2.5 million lawsuit claims Woods reviewed the trips for family visits with the chairman of the board of directors and it was supported.

