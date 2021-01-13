Four bodies recovered from Oxford Mills house fire

OXFORD MILLS – Provincial police say they have recovered four bodies from the site of a weekend house fire near Oxford Mills.

O.P.P. spokesman Bill Dickson says investigators recovered the remains and “while their identities have not yet been confirmed by the Regional Coroner’s Office, family members have been notified.”

North Grenville firefighters and police were at the log home on Stone Road around 6:15 p.m. Sunday where the building was fully engulfed in fire.

The scene is still being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal as well as the Regional Coroner’s Office and Grenville County O.P.P.