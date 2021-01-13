Four bodies recovered from Oxford Mills house fire

Posted on January 13, 2021 by in News, North Grenville // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, a house on Stone Road near Oxford Mills, Ont. is destroyed by fire on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Provincial police say the bodies of four people have been recovered from the fire site. (Grenville County O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

OXFORD MILLS – Provincial police say they have recovered four bodies from the site of a weekend house fire near Oxford Mills.

O.P.P. spokesman Bill Dickson says investigators recovered the remains and “while their identities have not yet been confirmed by the Regional Coroner’s Office, family members have been notified.”

North Grenville firefighters and police were at the log home on Stone Road around 6:15 p.m. Sunday where the building was fully engulfed in fire.

The scene is still being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal as well as the Regional Coroner’s Office and Grenville County O.P.P.

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.