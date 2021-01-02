Runciman named Order of Ontario recipient

BROCKVILLE – Retired senator Bob Runciman has been named a recipient of the Order of Ontario.

Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, named 47 appointments on New Year’s Day to the province’s highest honour for 2019 and 2020.

People given the order are considered ones who have “exceptional achievements” and have left a lasting legacy.

A description of his appointment says Runciman has been a “consummate Canadian public servant for 45 years” and also accomplished many things including the revitalization of Brockville’s downtown.

Runciman spearheaded the campaign and lead the committee to replace the Five Mile lighthouse that was destroyed by lightning in 2018. The new structure was completed late last year.

Since 1986, nearly 800 people named to the Order of Ontario.