Man threatening strangers wanted in Fulford Academy break-in
BROCKVILLE – City police say a man in his 20s they arrested near Perth Street Tuesday morning is actually a suspect in a recent break-and-enter to a private school.
Brockville officers were called about a suspicious man walking along Perth Street around 11 a.m. and threatening strangers as they passed by him.
Police found the 25-year-old man nearby and officers recognized him as the suspect from a break-and-enter to Fulford Academy on King Street East, reported Monday.
The break-in happened sometime between Boxing Day (Friday) and Monday (Dec. 28).
Police did not say whether anything was taken or damaged in the break-in at the boarding school.
