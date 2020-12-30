Man threatening strangers wanted in Fulford Academy break-in

BROCKVILLE – City police say a man in his 20s they arrested near Perth Street Tuesday morning is actually a suspect in a recent break-and-enter to a private school.

Brockville officers were called about a suspicious man walking along Perth Street around 11 a.m. and threatening strangers as they passed by him.

Police found the 25-year-old man nearby and officers recognized him as the suspect from a break-and-enter to Fulford Academy on King Street East, reported Monday.

The break-in happened sometime between Boxing Day (Friday) and Monday (Dec. 28).

Police did not say whether anything was taken or damaged in the break-in at the boarding school.