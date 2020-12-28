Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday December 28, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, December 28, 2020:

There have been 171,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,005 (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 147,178 people recovered from the virus while 4,377 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 7,745,313 of which 27,278 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 552,020. The country has 14,964 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 808 in British Columbia, 890 in Alberta, 141 in Saskatchewan, 645 in Manitoba, 4,377 in Ontario, 8,023 in Quebec, eight in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 640 confirmed cases, of which 28 are active and 559 are recovered. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (five active), Leeds-Grenville West (seven active), Lanark County West (10 active) and Lanark County East (three active). (New case numbers from the LGL health unit won’t be reported until Monday, Dec. 28)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 1,268 confirmed cases, of which 246 are active and 989 are resolved. The number of deaths is 33. Five people are in hospital, including two in ICU. There are 12 active outbreaks (includes nursing and retirement homes, lodging homes, group homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 92,030. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 759 cases (138 active), SD&G 246 cases (53 active), Cornwall 223 cases (54 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 40 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on statutory holidays and weekends)

There are now three cases of the more contagious COVID-19 strain in Ontario, which originated in the United Kingdom. Health officials have now figured out the two cases in the Durham Region, east of Toronto, did in fact have contact with someone who had recently travelled from the UK. The information had not been provided in earlier interviews with health officials, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health. A third case has now surfaced in Ottawa – also connected to recent travel from the United Kingdom. A travel ban on flights from the UK is in effect until Jan. 6.

