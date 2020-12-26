Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday December 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, December 26, 2020:

There have been 165,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. There are 141,023 people recovered from the virus while 4,278 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 7,592,554 of which 75,250 have pending results. (Statistics are from Thursday Dec. 24 as there was no update due to the statutory holiday – next statistical update at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26)

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 528,354. The country has 14,597 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 796 in British Columbia, 890 in Alberta, 130 in Saskatchewan, 605 in Manitoba, 4,229 in Ontario, 7,867 in Quebec, eight in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia. (Statistics are from 7 p.m. Dec. 23 – there have been no updates due to the statutory holiday)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 640 confirmed cases, of which 28 are active and 559 are recovered. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (five active), Leeds-Grenville West (seven active), Lanark County West (10 active) and Lanark County East (three active). (New case numbers from the LGL health unit won’t be reported until Monday, Dec. 28)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 1,268 confirmed cases, of which 246 are active and 989 are resolved. The number of deaths is 33. Five people are in hospital, including two in ICU. There are 12 active outbreaks (includes nursing and retirement homes, lodging homes, group homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 92,030. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 759 cases (138 active), SD&G 246 cases (53 active), Cornwall 223 cases (54 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 40 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on statutory holidays and weekends)

Queen Elizabeth II praised those who have risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic in her Christmas message. The queen expressed sadness over the pandemic while also remaining hopeful for a return to normal in the future.

Health officials in B.C. are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a respiratory unit at Vancouver General Hospital. There are no admissions or transfers at the moment.

Christmas traditions were upended by the virus but many used imagination to celebrate the season. Intimate gatherings with no travel required replaced big family reunions. Churches moved their Christmas services online.

Quebec started a province-wide lockdown on Friday. Non-essential businesses are forced to close until at least Jan. 11. Ontario’s lockdown starts today (Dec. 26).

