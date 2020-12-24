Wet, wet, wet! Heavy rain for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

BROCKVILLE – Santa Claus may need rubber boots coming to Eastern Ontario.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Leeds-Grenville will be a wet one as Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning this morning (Dec. 24) calling for up to 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) of rain starting tonight and continuing through Friday.

“The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” leading to localized flooding, the weather agency said.

The South Nation Conservation Authority issued a water safety statement, warning people to be careful near lakes and streams. The conservation authority advisory is in effect until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.