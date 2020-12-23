Another arrest in drug store fraud in Prescott, Cornwall

In this photo provided by Grenville County O.P.P. a suspect in a pharmacy-related fraud walks up to the counter of a Prescott, Ont. pharmacy on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Police in Prescott and Cornwall have been dealing with pharmacy fraud in recent days. (Grenville County O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

PRESCOTT/CORNWALL – Police have made another arrest in relation to those series of opioid prescription frauds in Prescott and Cornwall earlier this month.

Grenville County O.P.P. announced this morning (Dec. 23) that they have arrested an 18-year-old man from Ottawa after a “short investigation.”

O.P.P. had circulated a photo of a suspect from the Prescott pharmacy hoping someone would recognize him.

The accused will appear in a Brockville court in February to face charges of dealing in forged documents, possession tools for forgery and failing to comply with a probation order.

Both Ontario Provincial Police and the Cornwall Police Service have been dealing with prescription fraud at pharmacies in Prescott and Cornwall.

In Cornwall, police arrested three 19-year-old men from Ottawa at a local pharmacy on Dec. 8 and charged them.

During their arrest, officers seized Percocet and cocaine. All three are facing fraud and drug-related charges.

