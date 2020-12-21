Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday December 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, December 21, 2020:

There have been 155,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,316 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 133,213 people recovered from the virus while 4,150 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 7,371,532 of which 54,546 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 507,795. The country has 14,228 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 724 in British Columbia, 851 in Alberta, 118 in Saskatchewan, 569 in Manitoba, 4,150 in Ontario, 7,736 in Quebec, eight in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 628 confirmed cases, of which 50 are active and 525 are recovered. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central (six active), Leeds-Grenville West (22 active), Lanark County West (10 active) and Lanark County East (five active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 1,171 confirmed cases, of which 292 are active and 847 are resolved. The number of deaths is 32. Eight people are in hospital, including two in ICU. There are 11 active outbreaks (includes nursing and retirement homes, lodging homes, group homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 90,476. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 698 cases (147 active), SD&G 232 cases (91 active), Cornwall 202 cases (52 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 39 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The entire province of Ontario will be under lockdown from Christmas Eve, according CTV News Toronto citing multiple sources. Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement this afternoon (Monday). The lockdown will last for 28 days in the southern half of the province and 14 days in the northern half. Sources say the winter break for students will be extended.

Canada has closed the border to all flights from the United Kingdom. The new measure took effect overnight, according to a tweet from Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. It’s meant to prevent a very transmissible new strain of COVID-19 from spreading to Canada.

Nunavut has recorded its first two deaths from the virus – one in Rankin Inlet and the other in Arviat.

A United States advisory panel is recommending people 75 and older and first responders, grocery workers and teachers be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine is now rolling out to hospitals.

After months of negotiations, the U.S. Congress has signed a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package. The benefits include a $300 weekly supplemental jobless benefit and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans, plus $600 per child.

