Gananoque police moving to enforcement of COVID-19 rules

GANANOQUE – No more warnings or teachable moments.

Gananoque police say they are moving to an “enforcement-based approach” when it comes to rules under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“It has become evident that the need for enforcement has become necessary,” the police department said in a statement Monday.

The department says it will follow other bylaw and health unit officials in laying down the law after the region recently moved to the Yellow-Protect level under the province’s framework.

Those rules include hours of operation and serving of liquor for businesses and sizes of public gatherings.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region added 34 new COVID-19 cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 603 cases since the pandemic began in March. Sixty-four of them are active – over half of them in the area of Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, Rideau Lakes Township and Westport.