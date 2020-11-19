Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday November 19, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, November 19, 2020:

There have been 98,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,417 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 81,925 people recovered from the virus while 3,415 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,737,181 of which 36,671 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 311,109. The country has 11,186 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 320 in British Columbia, 443 in Alberta, 32 in Saskatchewan, 190 in Manitoba, 3,415 in Ontario, 6,710 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 480 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active and 411 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (five active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added eight cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 778 confirmed cases, of which 126 are active and 625 are resolved. There have been 27 deaths associated with the virus (two have been removed due to new criteria of COVID-19 related deaths). Eight people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 348 to 79,870. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 513 cases (51 active), SD&G 117 cases (16 active), Cornwall 122 cases (51 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 26 cases (eight active).

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says two drug makers have fast-tracked requests for Health Canada to approve widespread use of their vaccine candidates. Provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been ordered and the other vaccine from maker Moderna, which had positive trial results this week, has an order for Ontario of 800,000 doses.

There’s a warning from the federal health agency about ultraviolet lights and wands claiming to kill the COVID-19 virus. Health Canada is asking people to report those products that claim to clean household items against the coronavirus.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has indicated that non-essential travel restrictions will remain in place for at least two more weeks. The provincial health officer had originally said they would be in place until Monday (Nov. 23).

The situation in U.S. hospitals is getting a lot worse as 77,000 people have been admitted as of Tuesday. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 250,000.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.